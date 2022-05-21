Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Infosys by 170.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Infosys by 173.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,671,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,027 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Infosys by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,597,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,624 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 255.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,562,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,884 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.70. 6,019,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,687,968. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.