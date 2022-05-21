Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,687,000 after buying an additional 104,153 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,018.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 158,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,355 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,666. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.70. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

