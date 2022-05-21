Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,499 WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRW. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period.

Get WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of DRW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.38. 4,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,646. WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42.

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.