Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Takes $3.26 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.3% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,384,544 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

