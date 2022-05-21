Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

UUUU stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $949.64 million, a PE ratio of 303.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $53,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $173,675. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

