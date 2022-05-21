ENN Energy Holdings Limited (XNGSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 1.0256 per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $57.00 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENN Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

