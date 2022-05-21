Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 492.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,836 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,678,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,181 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 101,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 70,052 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 58,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,984. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average is $111.30.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

