Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQNR. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.22.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $33.98 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after buying an additional 2,000,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,819,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after buying an additional 1,218,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 669,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

