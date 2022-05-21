Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives $277.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.67.

ETTYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 295 to SEK 305 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Essity AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$26.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

