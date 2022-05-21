Evedo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34,218.00 (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. Evedo has a total market cap of $525,249.08 and approximately $34,218.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Evedo has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,491.30 or 1.00014097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.