Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Evergy makes up about 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $106,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Evergy in the third quarter worth $59,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.43. 1,146,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,056. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

