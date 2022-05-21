EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives $42.25 Average PT from Analysts

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

In other news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,747 shares of company stock worth $8,474,693. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,479,000 after acquiring an additional 546,882 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,582,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,617,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in EVERTEC by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,464,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,201,000 after acquiring an additional 277,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 213,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.