Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €35.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($36.98) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EVK. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.38) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($39.58) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($28.13) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.96) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.17) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.48 ($33.83).

Shares of EVK opened at €25.33 ($26.39) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.98. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($27.90) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($34.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

