ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $123,923.42

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $123,923.42 and $113.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

