ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.0149 on Major Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $87,106.06 and $8.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013558 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002215 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000824 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

