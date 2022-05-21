extraDNA One Day Volume Reaches $21,441.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last week, extraDNA has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $111,979.20 and approximately $21,441.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,354.82 or 1.00050751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00037016 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00193872 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00091915 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00126635 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00230695 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003217 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000192 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.