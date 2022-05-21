Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.78. 582,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,862. The company has a market cap of $586.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.53. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 288.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 497,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

