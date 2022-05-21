Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Stock Price Down 33.1%

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Rating) shares fell 33.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.01. 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Farmhouse Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals.

