Femasys (FEMY) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Femasys to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Femasys and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Femasys Competitors 1279 4595 7992 221 2.51

Femasys currently has a consensus price target of $11.48, indicating a potential upside of 575.49%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 56.96%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Femasys and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys $1.18 million -$7.54 million -1.65 Femasys Competitors $1.15 billion $84.54 million -506.83

Femasys’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Femasys. Femasys is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys -733.65% -31.42% -28.81% Femasys Competitors -748.46% -65.03% -19.49%

About Femasys (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. In addition, it provides non-surgical product technologies. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

