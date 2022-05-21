Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

