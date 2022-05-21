Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 1,645 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.76.

F traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 78,183,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,677,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.