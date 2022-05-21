Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,710 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $945,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 65,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CFFN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 818,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,504. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

