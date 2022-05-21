Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 56.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

