Financial Advisory Service Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.24.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,020,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,051,268. The stock has a market cap of $235.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

