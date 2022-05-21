Financial Advisory Service Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 427.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Get VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.51. 6,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,995. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.