Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 472 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,120,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,497,000 after buying an additional 219,997 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 168,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,429,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,944,969. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

