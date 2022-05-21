Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 500 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 41.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,483 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 406.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 52,411 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,052,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,160. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.