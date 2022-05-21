Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 50,277 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,277 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $52.14. 773,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,547. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $57.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43.

