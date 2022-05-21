FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $23.31 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirmaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FirmaChain has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 907.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.16 or 0.08405389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 195.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00512970 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,066.54 or 1.84349310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008840 BTC.

FirmaChain Profile

FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,216,862 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using U.S. dollars.

