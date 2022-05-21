First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) will report sales of $106.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.26 million. First Busey posted sales of $97.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $430.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $422.35 million to $434.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $458.93 million, with estimates ranging from $447.58 million to $469.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.85 million. First Busey had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

BUSE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of First Busey stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.93. First Busey has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at $644,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 7,663.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.