First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $53.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.85. 1,016,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,504. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.93. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

