First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,230 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after buying an additional 54,041 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $40.49 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

