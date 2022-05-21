First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.17 and last traded at $40.49. 932,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,337,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.