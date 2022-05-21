Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

Shares of FLO traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,155. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.23.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

