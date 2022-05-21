Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.
Shares of FLO traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,155. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.23.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.
