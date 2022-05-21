Fluent Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 3.2% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,451,000 after buying an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,651,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,381 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $206.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

