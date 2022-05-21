Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) to report $525.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $518.52 million and the highest is $533.00 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $425.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.29. 470,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,070. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

