Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,124.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.78%. Research analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.