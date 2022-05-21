Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Acquired by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Foot Locker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $249,086,000 after buying an additional 94,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $182,511,000 after buying an additional 149,307 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Foot Locker by 106.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after buying an additional 1,159,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 399,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 870,972 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $39,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,954 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,236,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,650. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

