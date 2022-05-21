Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE FTAI traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $18.50. 410,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,221. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

