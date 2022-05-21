Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $30,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,325,000 after purchasing an additional 159,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 846.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 114,011 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.77. 1,427,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,480. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.61.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

