Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody acquired 7,430 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 176,960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 293,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

