FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FreightCar America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of RAIL opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. FreightCar America has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.69.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 47,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $174,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James R. Meyer bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,487.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 81,940 shares of company stock worth $299,511. Insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in FreightCar America by 293.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the first quarter worth $73,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

