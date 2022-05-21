Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $183.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after buying an additional 1,348,240 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,184,000 after buying an additional 1,090,907 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $105,377,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,134,000 after buying an additional 362,631 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after purchasing an additional 325,414 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

