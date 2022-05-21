Fundamenta Reaches Market Cap of $91,046.46 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $91,046.46 and $59.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.15 or 0.12708747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 432.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00500050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,156.17 or 1.84018396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033769 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,413,029 coins and its circulating supply is 1,142,913 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

