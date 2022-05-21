Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $18.50 on Friday. Funko has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $925.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $45,075.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,497,963 shares of company stock valued at $29,257,864 over the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Funko by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Funko by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

