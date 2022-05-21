GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $1.06 Million in NorthView Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVACU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in NorthView Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $9,967,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in NorthView Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $8,000,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthView Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,472,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthView Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,629,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in NorthView Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,010,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NVACU remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Friday. 121,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. NorthView Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

