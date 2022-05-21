GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $7.34 Million in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 352,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,000. Vonage comprises approximately 1.0% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.14% of Vonage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Joy Corso sold 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $229,285.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,452 shares of company stock worth $5,659,077. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of Vonage stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,059. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -113.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.15 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

