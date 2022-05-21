GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Reduces Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in 51job were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,292,000. PSquared Asset Management AG boosted its position in shares of 51job by 67.1% in the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,162,000 after acquiring an additional 844,355 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 51job by 460.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,035,000 after acquiring an additional 390,392 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the third quarter worth approximately $20,199,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 51job by 81.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 616,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,851,000 after acquiring an additional 275,779 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on JOBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.90. The company had a trading volume of 108,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $79.00.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 7.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

