GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 225,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.11% of Pershing Square Tontine as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 595,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 329,146 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,650,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

PSTH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. 809,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,894. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.