Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mastercard worth $182,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 269,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,952,000 after buying an additional 175,713 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.18. 3,422,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

